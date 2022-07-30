Artsakh official: Azerbaijan openly continues Armenophobia, aggression policy

The attitude of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan towards Armenians has been manifested for decades in the criminal behavior of hatred, physical and psychological violence, intentional deprivation of life, and there are no grounds to even assume that Azerbaijan can change this strategy in the foreseeable future. Artak Beglaryan, Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), wrote in this on Telegram—and commenting on the recent Azerbaijani shooting at Taghavard and Karmir Shuka villages of Artsakh.

Beglaryan emphasized that the bullets fired at the houses of civilians in the aforesaid villages and other violations of the ceasefire in recent days are another proof of this. According to him, no matter how much the Azerbaijani authorities play peace and politeness, they still openly continue the policy of Armenophobia and aggression in order to expel Armenians from Artsakh and debase Armenian statehood and all Armenians.

"As long as the authorities and the people of Azerbaijan are not ready for a real and worthy dialogue and peace for all parties, the [Karabakh] conflict cannot be settled and there cannot be long-term stability in the region. The recognition and defense of the right to self-determination by the people of Artsakh has no alternative, as we are the masters of our destiny in our homeland, and it is the only way to prevent the new genocide in the world," the Minister of State of Artsakh added.