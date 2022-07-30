US House of Representatives passes ban on assault weapons

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to ban assault-style weapons, ABC News reported.
The last-minute vote was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday morning just hours before the chamber was set to break for a month-long recess.
The legislation passed 217 to 213. Two Republican lawmakers—Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs of New York—also voted in support of the bill.
Pelosi said the ban is "a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence."
US President Joe Biden released a statement on the House passing the Assault Weapons ban, calling on the Senate to act quickly.
"The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action. The should Senate move quickly to get this bill to my desk, and I will not stop fighting until it does," Biden said, in particular, in the statement.