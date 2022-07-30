Armenia ombudswoman: Number of investigated trafficking cases in country remain worrisome

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudswoman) of Armenia issued a message Saturday on the occasion of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons. The message reads as follows: Dear compatriots, The World Day against Trafficking in Persons has been observed on July 30 since 2013. Trafficking in persons, or the so-called “commodification” of people as a mass manifestation of slavery continues to cause destructive and irreversible consequences for individuals, their family members as well as for the whole society, including from the point of view of the exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, and physical and mental health.

Unfortunately, women and children continue to be targeted predominantly. In particular, women’s absence of economic stability, the fact of being economically dependent on another person or other socio-economic problems results in an increased risk of trafficking. Hence, among the preventive measures against human trafficking and exploitation, taking decisive steps towards the economic empowerment of women is of fundamental importance. Taking into consideration the peculiarities of the crime of trafficking, awareness-raising campaigns about the concept of human trafficking and exploitation, its forms of manifestation, the methods and mechanisms of protection especially for vulnerable groups (women, children, asylum-seekers, refugees) are essential. In our country the number of investigated trafficking cases, and especially ones with conviction verdicts remain worrisome.

At the same time, as the Human Rights Defender, I emphasize that anti-trafficking policy should not only have a criminal-legal orientation but also a socio-legal one as well, which is expressed by provision of protection, socio-psychological and rehabilitative assistance to the victims and witnesses. On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking against Persons I call upon the Government of Armenia, law-enforcement bodies, international organizations, civil society and individuals to unite and take decisive steps to prevent any possible manifestation of human trafficking and exploitation of persons, as well as to properly identify, support and protect victims of trafficking, combining the legal, economic, political and social methods of combating against the phenomenon.