Russia’s Gazprom halts natural gas supplies to Latvia

Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying neighboring Latvia with gas, accusing it of violating conditions for gas withdrawal, Reuters reported.
In a statement on Saturday, Gazprom did not specify which gas withdrawal conditions Latvia had allegedly violated.
Gazprom's move comes a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than the Russian rubles required when trading with Gazprom.
A spokesperson for Latvijas Gaze, however, said on Friday the gas the company was buying was not from Gazprom. Latvijas Gaze would not name its provider, citing business confidentiality.