Russia’s Gazprom halts natural gas supplies to Latvia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Saturday it had stopped supplying neighboring Latvia with gas, accusing it of violating conditions for gas withdrawal, Reuters reported.

In a statement on Saturday, Gazprom did not specify which gas withdrawal conditions Latvia had allegedly violated.

Gazprom's move comes a day after Latvian energy firm Latvijas Gaze said it was buying gas from Russia and paying in euros rather than the Russian rubles required when trading with Gazprom.

A spokesperson for Latvijas Gaze, however, said on Friday the gas the company was buying was not from Gazprom. Latvijas Gaze would not name its provider, citing business confidentiality.
