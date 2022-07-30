At least 19 people killed in US flooding

At least 19 people have been killed after a storm in the US state of Kentucky caused severe flash floods and mudslides, NBC News reported.
The number of missing persons is not known yet.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said six of the victims are children.
Rescuers tried to reach hard-to-reach areas, he noted.
He added that the number of casualties may double as more information is received from district officials.
US President Biden declared the region a major disaster zone and is promising to send federal aid.
Crews are out with dogs searching for bodies in the devastation.