Russia MOD: Azerbaijanis violated ceasefire in Taghavard village region of Karabakh

The Azerbaijanis on Friday violated the ceasefire in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, reports the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Russia.
"During the day, one violation of the ceasefire regime was recorded in the Taghavard [village] region. The armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—from firearms—in the direction of the positions of the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh. There are no victims," the aforesaid statement added.
Also, it noted that this incident was resolved under the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh and in cooperation with the representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.
Let us add that there were reports circulating on social media that the Armenian side had a casualty as a result of the aforementioned Azerbaijani shootings, but the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army had dismissed these reports.