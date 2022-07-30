News
Georgia observes day of mourning in memory of helicopter crash victims
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Today is a day of mourning in Georgia in memory of the victims of the helicopter crash in Gudauri, reports News-Georgia.

A helicopter of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia had crashed Friday.

It was heading from the capital Tbilisi to Gudauri in the afternoon to transport the doctors of the emergency center and the rescuers of the rescue service to the scene of an incident.

During the maneuvering, however, the helicopter's tail hit rock and the chopper fell into a valley.

All eight people on the helicopter were killed.
