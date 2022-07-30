Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr supporters hold indefinite sit-in outside Iraq parliament

Russia’s Gazprom halts natural gas supplies to Latvia

Armenia announces need to increase annual amount of trade with Iran to $1bn

US Congressional Republicans preparing ‘lend-lease’ law to transfer arms to Taiwan

Iran national, 36, charged with domestic violence is found at Armenia border checkpoint

Georgia observes day of mourning in memory of helicopter crash victims

President: Armenia highly values friendly relations with Morocco

Pope Francis on his health: I could step down—but not yet

Driver dies on the spot after his car crashes into 2 trucks in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Armenia army General Staff new chief conducts inspections at military units

Russia MOD: Azerbaijanis violated ceasefire in Taghavard village region of Karabakh

Armenia FM underscores holding of political consultations with Egypt

US sentences ISIS executioner to life in prison

US House of Representatives passes ban on assault weapons

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry has disseminated disinformation

Elon Musk files countersuit against Twitter

At least 19 people killed in US flooding

Iran, Azerbaijan warships to take part in Caspian Sea naval parade for first time

Gallup: Biden approval rating below 40% for first time, at its lowest level

Armenia ombudswoman: Number of investigated trafficking cases in country remain worrisome

Artsakh official: Azerbaijan openly continues Armenophobia, aggression policy

Newspaper: $245 fine to be imposed in Armenia for wearing military uniform by non-servicemen

Newspaper: Armenia ex-MP's father being sought for 3rd day

North Macedonia to donate Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine

US man executed despite objections by victim's family

Spain to send proposal to EU on reform of electricity mark

Nancy Pelosi heads out for Asia tour, but her Taiwan visit is still in doubt

Hitler's wristwatch sold for over $1 million

On Artsakh's Independence Day, Resistance movement to hold pan-Armenian rally

Notre Dame Cathedral to open to faithful and public in 2024

Ishkhan Saghatelyan's full speech from France Square

Resistance movement participants return to France Square

Latvia continues to buy Russian gas

Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

Blinken talks to Lavrov about release of detained Americans

Niall Ferguson: Putin knows Western unity in defense of Ukraine has an expiration date

German FM says NATO countries should resolve conflicts through dialogue

Young man in Yerevan commits suicide by throwing himself from Kiev Bridge

Artsakh Ministry of Defense denies rumors of death of Armed Forces serviceman on July 29

The Federalist: Zelenskys use tragedy in Ukraine to enjoy servile adoration of world media

Council: We must actively discuss option to separate Karabakh issue from Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members Arsen Martoyan, Gevorg Muradyan, and Gor Matevosyan will be released

Vahe Hakobyan: Head of EU delegation must respond to outrageousness of justice system

Delivery time measured in seconds: հow does modern technology help Glovo speed up order delivery in Armenia?

NEWS.am DIGEST: What happened in the past week?

Pashinyan's wife keeps posting photos from her vacation

Armenian opposition holding rally in Yerevan

Germany to supply 16 Biber tank bridge layers to Ukraine

Mikayel Badalyan taken into custody

Riyadh and Paris agree to intensify cooperation in the field of renewable energy

Elected Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan returned to prison after receiving medical treatment

Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle

Eurozone inflation reaches another record high in July

Unexploded ordnance found near Aspet military sports camp in Karabakh

Passport offices will serve citizens without breaks

Germany: Lesvos, Chios, Rhodes are Greek territory, and no one has the right to doubt this

Europe's era of 'Germany knows best' is ending

Pakistan envoy to Lebanon invites Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia to his country

Garo Paylan: Armenian youth beaten in Turkey on racist grounds

Eurasianet: Azerbaijan is rebuilding its army along the lines of Turkey

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia

Inflation in Spain rises to highest level since 1984

Armenia public, political figure’s court session rescheduled for next week

US: Azerbaijan suspends activities of American companies in country, whose products presented in Karabakh

U.S. has complications with Russia's isolation?

State Department: Corruption remains obstacle to US investment in Armenia

Armenia, Azerbaijan show interest in SCO observer status

Armenia opposition movement to hold rally today in downtown Yerevan (VIDEO)

Former Chief of General Staff indicates what Armenia should pay attention to when buying weapons from India

State Department: 2022 GDP growth forecast in Armenia is just over 1% amid war in Ukraine

Twitter reports record rise in government demands for journalist and media accounts

Armenia public, political figure: They will try to arrest me again today

Armeniai authorities promised to help April 2016, 44-day wars’ participants with employment

Armenian official: No student should be denied, due to tuition fees, opportunity to receive higher education

Germany is going to impose a tax on all gas consumers

Council for protection of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan-occupied Karabakh territories holds meeting

The Telegraph: Global arms makers are preparing for a new cold war, inspired by struggle in Ukraine

Reconstruction of Armenia section of motorway bypassing ‘Lachin Corridor’ to start in August

Turkey FM says Azerbaijan colleague expressed satisfaction by Tbilisi meeting with Armenia counterpart

Greece PM: Erdogan should deal with Turkish economy rather than reviving neo-Ottoman fantasies

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council concludes hearing of case on subjecting judge to disciplinary accountability

US Senate appropriations bill proposes to allocate $2M in demining assistance to Artsakh

Erdogan's approval rating drops

Man, 68, dies in hospital 2 days after being hit by car in Armenia’s Armavir city

Teen stabs older brother in Armenia village

One of most endangered species in Caucasus is seen in Armenia forest

Opposition MP: Latest Azerbaijan activeness in Artsakh, Armenia direction has various reasons

Orban says he will sign new gas supply agreement with Russia by end of summer

Armenia government approves public-private sector partnership procedure

Azerbaijani man stabs his wife in front of his little son

Armenia Constitutional Court petitions to Venice Commission regarding law on illegal property confiscation

State Department approves possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Germany

Raisi: Enemy cannot even think of taking any move against Iran

Poland intends to have right to block EU plan to cut gas consumption

Newspaper: There is confusion at Armenia investigative agencies

Ex-FM to Turkey’s Erdogan: Armenia’s ‘expectations’ without preconditions

Newspaper: Newly created Armenia council’s members’ expenses to be covered by state budget

UN declares access to clean, healthy and sustainable environment a universal human right

Nicaragua opposition leader sentenced to 10 years in prison

Estonian government stops issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russian citizens