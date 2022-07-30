Opposition: Armenian authorities trying in every possible way to justify main culprit, responsible

The Armenian authorities shift all responsibility for the outcome of the war to the military in order to justify the main political guilty and responsible, Tigran Abrahamyan, an opposition member of the Armenian Parliament, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to him, the authorities have prepared a political and propaganda plan involving periodic arrests, detentions, so-called disclosure of treason cases, and so on.
“Although many of them are later released without charge.
Even if serious losses as a result of the war in different periods do not become the subject of active political discourse, this energy in society will someday spill out,” the deputy noted.
As reported earlier, the arrest of a high-ranking officer, who during the 44-day war held the position of commander in the Artsakh Defense Army. According to the Investigative Committee, on September 27 he showed inaction, as a result of which the villages of Talysh and Matagis of the Martakert region came under the control of the enemy.