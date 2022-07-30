Swedish citizen arrested in Iran on spying charges

A Swedish citizen was detained in Iran on charges of espionage, said Ministry of Intelligence of Iran.
A citizen of Sweden, included in the list of suspects of the anti-spy unit of the Ministry of Intelligence in his previous repeated trips to Iran, due to suspicious behavior and communication always from the moment he entered the country, all his movements, communications, trips to different cities of the country which are completely behind outside tourist destinations until leaving the Islamic Republic of Iran was under the strict supervision of the Ministry of Intelligence, the statement said.