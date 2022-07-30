President: Armenia highly values friendly relations with Morocco

President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the latter’s national holiday, Throne Day.
The President's message noted, in particular, that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Morocco has recently passed, and Armenia highly values the friendly ties formed with Morocco during these years.
Also, Khachaturyan expressed hope that the mutual willingness to develop relations between the two countries will contribute to the further expansion of their cooperation—and for the benefit of their peoples.