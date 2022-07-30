Czech Republic national park is on fire

More than 400 firefighters are trying to put out a fire that has spread to 1,200 hectares of the popular national park in the Czech Republic, which was used as a filming location for the film The Chronicles of Narnia, The Guardian reported.
Hundreds of people were evacuated, and emergency services were eventually able to save the natural arch of the Pravcicka Brana, one of Europe's most striking rock formations. The border crossing to Germany in the nearby village of Grzhensko was closed.
Declaring that this is the worst forest fire in the history of the country, the Czech authorities turned to other countries for help. Two fire extinguisher planes from Sweden arrived on Friday to replace Italian planes that had to be transferred to Italy to fight wildfires there, Slovakia sent 30 troops along with a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter adapted to fight fires.