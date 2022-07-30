News
Blinken tells Ukrainian FM about phone talk with Lavrov
Blinken tells Ukrainian FM about phone talk with Lavrov
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone yesterday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

During the talks, Blinken also spoke about his conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and noted that the US has consistently supported the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the context of President Putin's ongoing war.

The day before, a phone talk took place between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
