US Navy commissions newest landing helicopter dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale

The U.S. Navy has commissioned its newest amphibious assault ship USS Fort Lauderdale.
USS Fort Lauderdale is the first Navy ship to be honored by the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The nearly 25,000 ton Fort Lauderdale is 684 feet long. Four diesel engines will allow the ship to reach speeds in excess of 22 knots, and it will be based at the Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia.
USS Fort Lauderdale is the 12th ship of the San Antonio class, designed to support the disembarkation, transportation, and shore delivery of elements of 650 Marines via amphibious assault ships or hovercraft. The capabilities of the ship are expanded by a hangar on the flight deck, which can serve MV-22 Osprey rotary-wing aircraft.
The San Antonio-class ships can support a variety of amphibious, special operations, or expeditionary combat missions, operating alone or as part of an amphibious readiness group, expeditionary strike group, or joint task force.