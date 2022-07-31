News
Blinken discusses Iran and killing of Palestinian journalist with Israeli Defense Minister
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz the situation around Iran and the murder of an American journalist of Palestinian origin Shireen Abu Akleh, said the press secretary of the US State Department, Ned Price.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the administration's conviction that Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal conditions of security, freedom and democracy. The Secretary also raised the tragic murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shirin Abu Akleh and the need to bring those responsible to justice.
