Mehr: Two Iranian border guards were killed on the border

Two Iranian border guards died on Saturday while patrolling an area in the border district of Salmas in West Azerbaijan province, Mehr reports.
The public relations department of the West Azerbaijan Province Border Guard Command said in a statement on Saturday that two soldiers from the border regiment of the Salmas District of West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran were killed while patrolling and guarding the borders.
The Salmas district shares borders with Iraqi Kurdistan in the west and Turkey in the northwest.
More details about this incident will be announced by the relevant departments later, the media said.