Searches carried out in homes of police officers suspected of extremism in Frankfurt

The police officers of Frankfurt am Main again attracted the attention of the prosecutor's office: during the investigation of extremist activities, it was found that the comments published in their group Internet chat were contrary to the Basic Law of Germany, Deutsche Welle reported.
The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt and the Hessian State Criminal Police Office federal state announced searches were carried out on five members of the Frankfurt Police Department. Both agencies said high-ranking police officers are among those under investigation. All five police officers have been suspended from work.
The Frankfurt am Main police have been at the center of scandals in the past. For example, most recently, in April 2022, the prosecutor’s office filed charges against several of its employees who allegedly shared photos and videos of a Nazi nature, as well as inflammatory materials, in their chat group.
Related to this case is a scandal that erupted about two years ago involving the distribution of threatening e-mails throughout Germany, which were addressed to public figures, media representatives and politicians, including deputies of the Hesse Landtag and the Bundestag. Under these messages appeared the signature in the form of the abbreviation NSU 2.0, alluding to the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU). Investigators believe that the offender, who turned out to be a 53-year-old unemployed man, could use insider information obtained from police circles when sending messages. Last year, the police special forces in Frankfurt were even disbanded, partly due to right-wing extremist content in their chat rooms.
According to the released information, one police officer is currently under investigation on suspicion of using symbols of anti-constitutional organizations. Three more officers are charged with obstruction of justice in the line of duty, and one officer is suspected of violating official secrecy.
The investigation into the extremist activities of Frankfurt am Main police officers continues.