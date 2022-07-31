Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments on Iranian nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone talk on Saturday evening focusing on the latest developments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mehr reported.
Iran's foreign minister reaffirmed his country's determination to reach an agreement to restart the 2015 nuclear deal.
Speaking about the talks between Iran and the rest of the JCPOA, Amir Abdollahian stressed the Iranian government's determination to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement to revive the landmark deal.
The Qatari Foreign Minister, in turn, stressed Iran's logical position in the negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA, noting the importance of continuing negotiations aimed at lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran because of its peaceful nuclear program.
On Wednesday, Iran's foreign minister told European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that Tehran welcomes the continuation of the diplomatic path aimed at reaching an agreement to lift sanctions and revive the JCPOA, urging the US to be realistic.