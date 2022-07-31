Over 80,000 affected by floods in China

In northeast China's Liaoning province, heavy rains and resulting flooding have affected the lives of nearly 80,000 people, Xinhua reports, citing local authorities.
About 1,600 hectares of crops were also affected, according to the provincial flood and drought control headquarters. The direct economic damage exceeded 12.7 million yuan (about $1.9 million).
The water level in 13 medium-sized reservoirs and 17 small reservoirs in Liaoning province has exceeded the critical level. At the moment, flood waters are being discharged there.
Due to heavy rains from Thursday to Saturday, almost 70,000 people were evacuated across the province.