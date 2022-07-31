Nancy Pelosi skips mentioning Taiwan in her Indo-Pacific travel list

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has released a list of countries in the Indo-Pacific region that she plans to visit during her visit. However, Taiwan is not on this list.

“Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s strong and unwavering commitment to our allies and friends in the region,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can advance our common interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance. Under President Biden’s strong leadership, America is firmly committed to intelligent strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and thriving Indo-Pacific is crucial to the prosperity of our country and the world.

Pelosi also expressed her hope for productive meetings that will allow Congress to continue working to strengthen our partnerships and advance our interests. These include peace and security, economic growth and trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance.

Earlier, China protested in connection with the plans of Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Pelosi's visit would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taiwan has become a major point of conflict between the US and China. Homeland security officials have been quietly trying to convince Pelosi of the risks her potential trip to Taiwan could pose at a very sensitive moment.

In a lengthy and candid telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stern warning to President Joe Biden about this.