Wildfires rage in California and Montana: evacuation announced

Wildfires in California and Montana swelled overnight amid windy, hot weather and quickly spread to residential areas, forcing more than 100 homes to be evacuated as the Idaho fire continued to spread, according to NBC News.
In California's Klamath National Forest, the rapidly expanding McKinney fire, which began on Friday, reached 62 square miles by Saturday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the fire escalated.
Meanwhile, in Montana, the Elmo wildfire has nearly tripled in size, reaching over 11 square miles a few miles from the city of Elmo. The fire is only 17% localized.