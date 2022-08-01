US airline loses passenger's luggage worth over $70,000

American airline American Airlines has lost a passenger's luggage with more than $70,000 worth of audiovisual equipment that he needed for an exhibition, Business Insider reported.
Passenger Ashkan Agassi flew from Phoenix to Dallas on May 26. When he landed, he was waiting for his two Pelican cases, which contained equipment, but they were never delivered.
Agassi told Insider that once he realized his luggage was delayed, he filed a claim because the value of the Pelican cases and their contents is over $100,000, but he was only able to produce receipts for $72,796.
Two days later, he called the baggage department and was told that the baggage had been found in Dallas and would be rushed to Long Beach Airport and delivered to his home. According to Agassi, the promised delivery never came.
On July 5, he received a letter stating that the luggage had been declared lost. The representative asked Agassi to send him receipts for equipment payment in order to complete the claim and make payment. This ended their conversation.