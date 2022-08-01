News
News
Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1
Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The leadership of Kosovo has postponed the procedure for imposing a ban on Serbian documents for a month, until September 1, said authorities of the self-proclaimed entity.

Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti, along with President Vjosa Osmani and Deputy Prime Ministers Besnik Bislimi and Donika Gervalla, held a series of meetings with US and other international representatives.

In this regard, the Government of Kosovo undertakes from Monday August 1, 2022 to postpone the implementation of the two decisions of June 29, 2022 until September 1, 2022, when all barricades will be removed and full freedom of movement will be established in the north of Kosovo. We thank international partners, especially US Ambassador Jeff Hovenier, for their commitment and contributions.
