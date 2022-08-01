Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore, according to The New York Times.
The politician's visit to Southeast Asia is expected to include a stop in Taiwan, despite China's increasingly harsh warnings that a visit to the island could spark a violent backlash. In her statement, however, Pelosi did not mention Taiwan, so the trip to the island remains a mystery closely watched in both Washington and Beijing.
Earlier, the Chinese military announced that they would conduct military exercises in the waters of the southeastern province of Fujian, about 80 miles from Taiwan. In addition, a Chinese air force spokesman said, without specifying a date, that the country's fighters would fly over Taiwan to demonstrate their ability to defend the territory. The exercise coincides with a visit by a US delegation that intends to reassure the region's authorities that the US remains committed to its pivot to the Indo-Pacific region, according to The New York Times.
According to Yonhap, Pelosi will also meet with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo on August 4. According to the agency, they will discuss issues of regional security and economic cooperation.
Pelosi left the US for Asia on July 30. Nearly 100,000 people watched the flight of the Boeing C-40C in real time, waiting for it to arrive in Taiwan. Later it became known that the plane landed at the Honolulu airport in Hawaii.