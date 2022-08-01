World oil prices fall by 1%

World oil prices are falling on Monday by more than 1%, investors are again unsure about the prospects for demand for raw materials after the release of Chinese macro statistics, also awaiting the OPEC+ meeting, according to trading data.
The price of October futures for Brent crude oil is down by 1.01%, to $102.92, and September futures for WTI - by 1.33%, to $97.31.
The index of business activity (PMI) in the manufacturing sector of China, according to the business publication Caixin, fell in July to 50.4 points from June's level of 51.7 points. These data allow us to revise down the forecast for oil demand in this largest country market.