Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises

Gold prices are falling

World oil prices fall by 1%

China fires hypersonic missile 120km off Taiwan coast

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore

Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1

US airline loses passenger's luggage worth over $70,000

King of Morocco expresses readiness to restore ties with Algeria

Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel

Lufthansa pilots plan to go on strike

Wildfires rage in California and Montana: evacuation announced

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos dies

French expert: Sanctions on Russia are suicide for Europe

NASA chief criticizes China for refusing to share details of its rocket launch

German, Hungarian and Italian fighters to be engaged in air patrols of Baltic region

President of Sri Lanka calls on all parliamentary forces to unite and save country from economic crisis

Artsakh Defense Ministry: No ceasefire violated by our side

Nancy Pelosi skips mentioning Taiwan in her Indo-Pacific travel list

More than 30 people burned alive in Madagascar

Over 80,000 affected by floods in China

Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation

ProPublica: US lawmakers demand federal control over Turkish drones

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments on Iranian nuclear deal

Searches carried out in homes of police officers suspected of extremism in Frankfurt

Blinken discusses Iran and killing of Palestinian journalist with Israeli Defense Minister

Mehr: Two Iranian border guards were killed on the border

US Navy commissions newest landing helicopter dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale

Sri Lanka President announces postponement of reaching agreement with IMF

AP: Biden no longer shy about mentioning Trump's name

Blinken tells Ukrainian FM about phone talk with Lavrov

Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another disinformation of Azerbaijan

NYT: Blinken resists attempts to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism

Czech Republic national park is on fire

Switzerland threatens China with sanctions if it invades Taiwan

RPA: Serzh Sargsyan's nephew released

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran on spying charges

Hungary decides to narrow circle of persons entitled to receive fuel at fixed prices

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr supporters hold indefinite sit-in outside Iraq parliament

Russia’s Gazprom halts natural gas supplies to Latvia

Armenia announces need to increase annual amount of trade with Iran to $1bn

UN relaxes arms embargo on Central African Republic

US Congressional Republicans preparing ‘lend-lease’ law to transfer arms to Taiwan

Iran national, 36, charged with domestic violence is found at Armenia border checkpoint

Georgia observes day of mourning in memory of helicopter crash victims

President: Armenia highly values friendly relations with Morocco

Pope Francis on his health: I could step down—but not yet

Driver dies on the spot after his car crashes into 2 trucks in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Armenia army General Staff new chief conducts inspections at military units

Opposition: Armenian authorities trying in every possible way to justify main culprit, responsible

Russia MOD: Azerbaijanis violated ceasefire in Taghavard village region of Karabakh

Armenia FM underscores holding of political consultations with Egypt

US sentences ISIS executioner to life in prison

US House of Representatives passes ban on assault weapons

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan defense ministry has disseminated disinformation

Elon Musk files countersuit against Twitter

At least 19 people killed in US flooding

Iran, Azerbaijan warships to take part in Caspian Sea naval parade for first time

Gallup: Biden approval rating below 40% for first time, at its lowest level

Armenia ombudswoman: Number of investigated trafficking cases in country remain worrisome

Artsakh official: Azerbaijan openly continues Armenophobia, aggression policy

Newspaper: $245 fine to be imposed in Armenia for wearing military uniform by non-servicemen

Newspaper: Armenia ex-MP's father being sought for 3rd day

North Macedonia to donate Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine

US man executed despite objections by victim's family

Spain to send proposal to EU on reform of electricity mark

Nancy Pelosi heads out for Asia tour, but her Taiwan visit is still in doubt

Hitler's wristwatch sold for over $1 million

On Artsakh's Independence Day, Resistance movement to hold pan-Armenian rally

Notre Dame Cathedral to open to faithful and public in 2024

Ishkhan Saghatelyan's full speech from France Square

Resistance movement participants return to France Square

Latvia continues to buy Russian gas

Russian Foreign Ministry: Lavrov and Blinken discuss current situation in Ukraine

Blinken talks to Lavrov about release of detained Americans

Niall Ferguson: Putin knows Western unity in defense of Ukraine has an expiration date

German FM says NATO countries should resolve conflicts through dialogue

Young man in Yerevan commits suicide by throwing himself from Kiev Bridge

Artsakh Ministry of Defense denies rumors of death of Armed Forces serviceman on July 29

The Federalist: Zelenskys use tragedy in Ukraine to enjoy servile adoration of world media

Council: We must actively discuss option to separate Karabakh issue from Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members Arsen Martoyan, Gevorg Muradyan, and Gor Matevosyan will be released

Vahe Hakobyan: Head of EU delegation must respond to outrageousness of justice system

Pashinyan's wife keeps posting photos from her vacation

Armenian opposition holding rally in Yerevan

Germany to supply 16 Biber tank bridge layers to Ukraine

Mikayel Badalyan taken into custody

Riyadh and Paris agree to intensify cooperation in the field of renewable energy

Elected Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan returned to prison after receiving medical treatment

Fumio Kishida to call for preservation of nuclear weapons non-use principle

Eurozone inflation reaches another record high in July

Unexploded ordnance found near Aspet military sports camp in Karabakh

Passport offices will serve citizens without breaks

Germany: Lesvos, Chios, Rhodes are Greek territory, and no one has the right to doubt this

Europe's era of 'Germany knows best' is ending

Pakistan envoy to Lebanon invites Armenian Catholicos of Cilicia to his country

Garo Paylan: Armenian youth beaten in Turkey on racist grounds

Eurasianet: Azerbaijan is rebuilding its army along the lines of Turkey

Dollar, euro go up in Armenia