Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises

Ardshinbank has announced a new type of loan, SME-FLEXI, which will help small and medium enterprises (SME), exporters and importers to resolve issues of current liquidity, replenishment of working capital, repayment of accounts payable, customs clearance, fulfillment of tax obligations, as well as payment of salaries to employees.
“We will help SMEs to effectively manage their cash flows and invest in growth,” said Artur Hakobyan, Director of SME Business at Ardshinbank. “We think that the loan will be of interest to manufacturers, exporters, importers, new technology companies, and many other enterprises that want to change their business practices in the short term, to attract financing with a more flexible mechanism and lower interest rates,” said Hakobyan.
The new type of loan provides opportunities for short-term and long-term financing. With short-term lending, the client has the opportunity to take a loan for 3, 6, 9 or 12 months, use it without restrictions and repay it without early repayment penalties. At the client's request, it is possible to switch from short-term financing to long-term financing without additional contracts and other documents, with a repayment period of 4 more years. The loan is provided in AMD from 9%, in USD from 6% and in EUR from 4.5%. A feature of the loan is its repayment mechanism: the principal amount is paid at the end of the term, and the interests are paid monthly.
More detailed information about the loan can be found on the bank's website at the following link.
Ardshinbank’s activity is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.