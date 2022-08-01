News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
USD
407.71
EUR
417.45
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.71
EUR
417.45
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises
Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank has announced a new type of loan, SME-FLEXI, which will help small and medium enterprises (SME), exporters and importers to resolve issues of current liquidity, replenishment of working capital, repayment of accounts payable, customs clearance, fulfillment of tax obligations, as well as payment of salaries to employees.

“We will help SMEs to effectively manage their cash flows and invest in growth,” said Artur Hakobyan, Director of SME Business at Ardshinbank. “We think that the loan will be of interest to manufacturers, exporters, importers, new technology companies, and many other enterprises that want to change their business practices in the short term, to attract financing with a more flexible mechanism and lower interest rates,” said Hakobyan.

The new type of loan provides opportunities for short-term and long-term financing. With short-term lending, the client has the opportunity to take a loan for 3, 6, 9 or 12 months, use it without restrictions and repay it without early repayment penalties. At the client's request, it is possible to switch from short-term financing to long-term financing without additional contracts and other documents, with a repayment period of 4 more years. The loan is provided in AMD from 9%, in USD from 6% and in EUR from 4.5%. A feature of the loan is its repayment mechanism: the principal amount is paid at the end of the term, and the interests are paid monthly.

More detailed information about the loan can be found on the bank's website at the following link.

Ardshinbank’s activity is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Converse Bank completes distribution of bonds ahead of schedule
The coupon yield of the issued bonds is 10% and 4% respectively…
Converse Bank offers new loans to SME’s
The maximum loan period is 36 months and 60 months for overdrafts on debit cards...
 Converse Bank offers short-term loans to SMEs
Short-term financing market varies from other similar offers firstly by flexibility...
 EU to soften sanctions against number of Russian banks
The draft document said the money could be released after...
 Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence as the Best Bank in Armenia for 2022
Alongside these numbers are admirable progress on sustainability and digital innovation...
 Byblos Bank Armenia introduces the premium World Elite™ Mastercard®
Among them are access to business lounges at airports, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, free travel insurance, medical and legal assistance and other services necessary for travel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos