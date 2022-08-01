Armenia opens 5 cases against 12 persons on facts of treason and spying

Armenian national security service has opened five crimincal cases againts four individuals accused of high treason and espionage to court.
Within the framework of the criminal cases submitted to the court, it was established that as a result of the anti-state activities of a number of citizens of Armenia involved in intelligence networks, foreign special services were given the opportunity to clearly learn about the Armenian troops, military formations, type, quantity of military equipment. , deployment of troops, up to obtaining clear geographical coordinates of the Armenian forces on the map.
Foreign intelligence attracted to the espionage network mainly former or serving military men, who, by the nature of their activities, had access to military units located in the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, the opportunity to rise to combat positions, get acquainted with various documents and information related to the military sphere, make video recordings in a covert way, record the types and quantities of military equipment, the movement of military formations, photograph military maps, acquire other information and transfer it to representatives of foreign intelligence, receiving a reward for this.
The National Security Service of Armenia reports that during 2022 alone, in criminal cases initiated on the facts of high treason, the investigators of the Investigation Department brought to court a total of 5 criminal proceedings against 12 persons.
The preliminary investigation on other initiated proceedings is ongoing, and given the interest of the general public in them, the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia will periodically report on their progress and results.