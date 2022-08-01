China's Foreign Ministry warns US about consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will have serious consequences, and China will take strong measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday.
The diplomat noted that if Pelosi went to Taiwan, it would be gross interference in China's internal affairs, a deliberate violation of the 'One China' principle. He added that Pelosi's visit would cause serious damage to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as pose a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
This will cause serious damage to China-US relations and lead to very serious events and consequences, the diplomat said.
Zhao Lijian added that China will certainly take decisive measures to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The diplomat did not highlight what measures China would take.
Earlier, American media reported that Pelosi would visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore during the Asian tour. The media also speculated that the speaker might visit Taiwan. She declined to comment on whether any trip would take place, citing security concerns.
Pelosi previously said she would visit Singapore, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea and Japan with a congressional delegation. No visit to Taiwan was reported.