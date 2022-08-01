News
Monday
August 01
Monday
August 01
Tashkent to host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Tashkent will host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue on August 2, 2022 with the participation of the heads of the ministries of the three countries responsible for foreign policy, trade, economics and transport, UzDaily.uz reported citing the Foreign Ministry.

The parties will discuss issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey in the areas of regional and international politics, trade, economy, investment and transport.

During the meeting, new proposals will be developed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in these areas.
