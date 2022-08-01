MoD: Armenian peacekeepers continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo

The Armenian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo, said Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan.
“The ministry maintains intensive contact with them. They continue their mission according to the developed plan,” he said.
The leadership of Kosovo postponed the procedure for imposing a ban on Serbian documents for a month, until September 1, when all barricades will be removed and complete freedom of movement will be established in the north of Kosovo.
On Sunday evening, the situation in Kosovo and Metohija escalated sharply after the police of the unrecognized entity closed the checkpoint on the administrative line with Serbia, intending to impose a ban on Serbian documents from midnight Monday. In response, Serbs from the northern part of Kosovo demonstrated and blocked the main highways. Sirens sounded in a number of cities in the north of the region.