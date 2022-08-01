Armenian president congratulates his Swiss counterpart on country's national holiday

Armenian president Vahagn Khachaturian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis on the occasion of the national holiday of the country, the president's press service reported.

"We can happily state that interstate ties based on mutual respect and trust are becoming stronger and deeper every year. This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Swiss Confederation, which is an important milestone in assessing the path traveled and identifying the unrealized potential for interaction.

I am sure that by joint efforts we will give a new impetus to multifaceted and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our peoples," he noted.