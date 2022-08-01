Chairman of ANC - Netherlands: My rights have been flagrantly violated

When Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was supposed to visit the Netherlands, I, together with my friends, organized an action to protest against his policies. The chairman of the Armenian National Committee - Netherlands, Masis Abrahamyan, who was banned from entering Armenia, said this in a live broadcast on his Facebook page on August 1.

He called the ban a gross violation of human rights because the "black list" was made with gross violations of the laws on confidentiality of personal data in the Netherlands. Abrahamian said his lawyer will arrive soon, after which a complaint will be prepared in connection with the ban. "We exercised our civil rights. In the Netherlands, people are free to express their dissent without persecution. We must fight these violations and hold them accountable," he said.

Abrahamyan noted that he was going to come to Armenia to rest. "When I asked what was the reasoning behind it, I was told that they were just carrying out an order, there was a decision. I tried to understand the real reason for the refusal and asked to present everything in writing. But I was told that they weren't authorized to answer, and I could get this answer only from the relevant state body, which had made the decision. I still haven't received an answer," said the chairman of Armenian National Committee - Netherlands.