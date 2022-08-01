News
Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan
Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has visited the Baku-controlled territories around Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to APA, the ambassador shared his impressions on his Twitter page: "We continue to work together to bring peace to the region. The UK and Azerbaijan are working together to increase cooperation and reduce risk. The amount of support we are providing for demining in this region has already surpassed one million pounds."

The behavior of the British Ambassador, as well as that of official London and many other European countries, demonstrates a "double standard in business", when they talk about high values, but in practice support the bloody Aliyev regime in exchange for oil, gas and minerals.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
