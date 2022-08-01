Iranian Intelligence Ministry announces detention of members of Baha'i group linked to Israel

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced the detention of members of the Baha'i group associated with Israel, Mehr reported.
According to the intelligence ministry, the detainees were directly linked to an Israeli-backed group called Bait al-Adl, based in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The evidence received noted that Bait al-Adl gave instructions to a detained group in Iran with the aim of reviving the Baha'i - a monotheistic religion that originated in Iran in the 19th century - in the country. The group was given the task of promoting Baha'i in educational centers of various levels, especially in kindergartens.
The Iran-based group has held various meetings with the Israeli-backed group and presented reports based on their activities to foment protests against hijab rules in Iran, the agency said.