Media: Citizens in trucks block road in Armenia, Pashinyan intervenes

Citizens in trucks blocked the Stepanavan-Vanadzor road, Radio Liberty reported.
They complained that wheat was left in the field because their vehicles refused to be refueled due to the lack of a certificate for checking gas cylinders.
As a reminder, according to the law, starting today, gas cylinders installed on cars will not be refueled unless they are installed or certified by a licensed organization. Restrictions have also been introduced on the dates of manufacture of gas cylinders.
Drivers complain about long lines at permit points.
A little later the protesters were informed that Prime Minister Pashinyan would drive along the road blocked by them and agreed to unblock the road on condition that the latter would meet them and solve the problem.
Pashinyan called Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan on the spot and ordered to allow the inspection of the expired gas cylinders, if they are fit for use. He promised to take measures to increase the number of licensing points and create the possibility of booking a queue on an online platform.
Pashinyan was surprised that there is still no such possibility, and drivers have to queue for a long time.