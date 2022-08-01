News
Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU
Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Western Balkans are an integral part of the European Union and Spain fully supports the integration of the region into the EU. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during his visit to Tirana.

The stop in Albania was the last leg of Sanchez's journey through the Western Balkans. Previously, he visited Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia, AP reported.

The EU agreed to start accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia late last month, a welcome step on the Balkan countries' path to EU membership.

The countries of the Western Balkans are at different stages of integration into the EU. Serbia and Montenegro have already begun negotiations, while Bosnia and Kosovo have just signed the Stabilization and Association Agreement, the first step in a long process.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that due to Russia's influence in the region, the Western Balkan countries should be determined to continue the path of strengthening ties leading to peace.

Sanchez said the sanctions are not directed against the Russian people but rather to force Russian leaders to return to reality and abandon the path of war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
