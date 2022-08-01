CNN: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite warnings from Biden administration

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, despite warnings from representatives of the Biden administration, who are concerned about China's reaction to such a high-profile visit, CNN reported, citing Taiwanese and U.S. officials.
The Taiwanese official added that she is expected to stay in Taiwan overnight. It is not yet clear exactly when Pelosi will land in Taipei.
The U.S. official added that Defense Department officials are working around the clock to monitor any Chinese movements in the region and develop a plan to ensure her safety.
Earlier, Joe Biden said the U.S. military opposes Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House has said that the House speaker should decide for herself where she goes and that they have little influence over her decision.
Nevertheless, administration officials have worked in recent weeks to explain the risks of a visit to Taiwan in meetings with Pelosi and her team. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently said he discussed the visit to Asia with Pelosi.
Administration officials believe that the Chinese leadership does not fully understand the political dynamics in the United States, leading to a misunderstanding of the importance of a possible Pelosi visit. Officials say China may confuse Pelosi's visit with an official administration visit because she and Biden are both Democrats. The administration is concerned that China is not separating Pelosi from Biden much, if at all.