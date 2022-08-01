Kuwait announces formation of new government

Kuwait announced the formation of a new government, AP reported.
Kuwait's newly appointed prime minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, will lead a 12-member cabinet until parliament is dissolved ahead of early elections, the country's state news agency KUNA reported. The voting date has not yet been announced.
This is the fifth government in Kuwait in two years as the country's Emir-appointed cabinet and elected parliament struggle to share power. Several ministers from previous administrations have been reappointed, including Abduwahab al-Rushaid, a finance minister known for his criticism of the government's fiscal policy.
In an effort to break the stalemate and appease opposition lawmakers unhappy with the prime minister and political paralysis, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mashal Al Ahmed Al Jaber announced earlier this summer that he would dissolve parliament and call early parliamentary elections.
Last week, the country appointed the son of the ruling emir, Sheikh Ahmad, as the new prime minister.