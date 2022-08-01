Lebanon and Israel move closer to reaching a maritime border agreement

Bloomberg: Germany has 3 months to save itself from winter gas crisis

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan is elected chairman of Criminal Appeal Court

Roma player fined for insulting Lazio

Europe is watching with concern war of words between US and China over Taiwan

Blinken: Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan will be entirely her decision

Defense Ministry reports on Azerbaijani provocation 12 hours after incident, it leads to lies and panic

Information Headquarters: As of 22:00, situation is relatively stable and under full control of Ministry of Defense

Chelsea offer £50 million for Spanish player

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk to join Russia: Kolerov urges Armenia not to cheat

German Foreign Ministry comments on calls to suspend issuance of Schengen visas to Russians

Artsakh Defense Army: Information about fights does not correspond to reality

Barcelona sell 24.5 percent of Barça Studios for 100 million euros

Kuwait announces formation of new government

Kolerov explains why no analogy can be drawn between Kosovo and Karabakh

Artsakh Foreign Minister: Everything is under control of our armed forces

New Zealand opens to all tourists

Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on tense situation on borders of Syunik and Gegharkunik

Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh

Two planes of Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv to return to their permanent bases soon

Geghamyan: Tense situation in areas around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Macron and Zelenskiy discuss latest developments over Ukrainian war

Artsakh Defense Army reports provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross contact line

Mine found in Yerevan

Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

English soccer players get as much for winning Euro 2022 as Ronaldo gets in day

Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU

Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems

Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discuss settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future

Olympics: Armenian men's and women's teams win

Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO

President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures

Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia held in Yerevan

Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed

EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid

Oleksii Reznikov: Ukraine receives four HIMARS reactive artillery systems

Russia wants to ban adoption by citizens of unfriendly countries

Media: Citizens in trucks block road in Armenia, Pashinyan intervenes

CNN: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite warnings from Biden administration

What problems can abruptly give up coffee lead to?

Borja Mayoral leaves Real Madrid

Chairman of ANC - Netherlands: My rights have been flagrantly violated

European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

Iranian Intelligence Ministry announces detention of members of Baha'i group linked to Israel

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Currency rates in Armenia

Popular American rapper gets burned in face during concert

Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Pope will visit Kazakhstan

Armenian president congratulates his Swiss counterpart on country's national holiday

Saudi Arabia's economy grows at record high thanks to oil

Lionel Messi congratulates Luis Suarez ( PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Scientists develop substance to treat severe pneumonia

China's Foreign Ministry warns US about consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

MoD: Armenian peacekeepers continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo

Myanmar authorities extend state of emergency in country for six months

JayDaYoungan’s father believes that his son was killed out of envy

Sergio Ramos: Today's goal scorers ( PHOTO)

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue

Azerbaijan: Safarov brothers hack their own uncle to death with ax

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may lose their titles

More pathogenic variant of COVID-19 can appear at most unexpected moment

UN welcomes departure of 1st vessel with grain from Odessa port

U-17 World Championship: Arman Harutyunyan and Razmik Yepremyan bronze medalists

Armenia opens 5 cases against 12 persons on facts of treason and spying

What disease could loss of weight and appetite be indicative of?

Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises

Ashot Khachaturyants becomes head of Spartak Moscow

Director Paul Haggis cleared of all sexual assault charges

Turkish defense minister says first ship with grain leaves Odessa port

Gold prices are falling

Sergio Ramos: I feel very happy after a difficult first season

World oil prices fall by 1%

Sylvester Stallone insults family of Rocky producer because of film about Ivan Drago

Inter intend to terminate Alexis Sanchez' deal

China fires hypersonic missile 120km off Taiwan coast

How often can one eat pizza?

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore

Messi wins 41st title and is approaching Alves' record

Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1

US airline loses passenger's luggage worth over $70,000

Liverpool defeated 0-3

Spider-Man comic writer Ron Zimmerman dies aged 64

What foods help restore liver of alcohol?

King of Morocco expresses readiness to restore ties with Algeria

Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel

Lufthansa pilots plan to go on strike

New details about Prince Harry's scandalous book

Angelina Jolie gets plastic surgery

Wildfires rage in California and Montana: evacuation announced

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos dies

The Prince Charles Charitable Foundation partnered with family of notorious terrorist

French expert: Sanctions on Russia are suicide for Europe

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband doesn't believe singer's marriage will last

NASA chief criticizes China for refusing to share details of its rocket launch

Why should you eat beans ever day?

Britney Spears didn't release memoir due to paper shortage

German, Hungarian and Italian fighters to be engaged in air patrols of Baltic region

President of Sri Lanka calls on all parliamentary forces to unite and save country from economic crisis