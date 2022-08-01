News
Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia held in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian-Russian interdepartmental consultations on the themes of international organizations operating on the European continent were held in Yerevan on August 1 under the leadership of Armenian Deputy Foreign Ministers Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Vahe Gevorgyan and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

According to the Foreign Ministry's press service, a wide range of issues related to the activities of international organizations were discussed. The parties noted the importance of further cooperation on issues of mutual interest. Mutual readiness to continue the practice of holding inter-ministerial consultations as part of the allied cooperation was registered.

After the consultations, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

Minister Mirzoyan noted with satisfaction that the consultations were held in a traditionally friendly and confidential atmosphere. Touching upon the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Minister highlighted the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in line with its international mandate.
