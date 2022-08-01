President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with representatives of security agencies, the press service of the Artsakh President reported.
Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the operational and tactical situation at the front line.
After the discussions, President Harutyunyan gave a number of urgent assignments.
Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President's Office Karen Shahramanyan and Security Council Secretary Vitali Balasanyan took part in the meeting.