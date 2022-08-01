News
President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with representatives of security agencies, the press service of the Artsakh President reported.

Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the operational and tactical situation at the front line.

After the discussions, President Harutyunyan gave a number of urgent assignments.

Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President's Office Karen Shahramanyan and Security Council Secretary Vitali Balasanyan took part in the meeting.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
