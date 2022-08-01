Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed

The hysterical attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan show that the Resistance Movement has not failed, Artur Khachatryan, an MP from the opposition "Armenia" bloc said at a meeting with journalists on August 1.
According to the parliamentarian, Baku sincerely believes that the Armenian opposition is trying by all means to postpone the establishment of a so-called "era of peace". The politician compared the "era of peace" to the total surrender of Armenia.
"Turks, in turn, have expressed threats against the Armenian opposition and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun. That is, they see a real threat. They see that the Resistance Movement, even under Nikol Pashinyan's premiership, poses a threat to the aforementioned processes. We have already said that it is the country, not the government, that matters for us," Khachatryan said.