News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Show news feed
Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed
Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The hysterical attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan show that the Resistance Movement has not failed, Artur Khachatryan, an MP from the opposition "Armenia" bloc said at a meeting with journalists on August 1.

According to the parliamentarian, Baku sincerely believes that the Armenian opposition is trying by all means to postpone the establishment of a so-called "era of peace". The politician compared the "era of peace" to the total surrender of Armenia.

"Turks, in turn, have expressed threats against the Armenian opposition and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun. That is, they see a real threat. They see that the Resistance Movement, even under Nikol Pashinyan's premiership, poses a threat to the aforementioned processes. We have already said that it is the country, not the government, that matters for us," Khachatryan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has visited the Baku-controlled territories...
 Armenian Deputy Prime Minister discusses Karabakh settlement prospects with UN GA President
Hambardzum Matevosyan received President of the U.N. General Assembly Abdulla Shahid...
 Armenian President reminds UN General Assembly chief of Armenian captives held in Baku
Vahagn Khachatryan received UN General Assembly President...
 Armenian PM receives European Parliament’s delegation led by David McAllister
David McAllister thanked for the warm reception and noted the fact of effective...
 FM: There are all opportunities to save Artsakh
“Artsakh is seriously wounded and its ‘healing’ is a super task for all Armenians,” David Babayan wrote on Facebook…
 Azerbaijan holding international media forum in occupied Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh
Journalists from a number of countries are also attending this event...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos