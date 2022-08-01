Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO

Yerevan and Moscow discussed the current situation in Europe, including relations with the EU and NATO. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held consultations in Yerevan with Armenian Deputy Foreign Ministers Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Vahe Gevorkyan on regional and European security issues.
He met with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
A comprehensive exchange of views took place on the current situation in Europe, including the relations of our countries with the European Union and NATO, interaction in the OSCE and the situation in the Council of Europe. They also discussed issues of the international and regional agenda.
The importance of implementing the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, related to maintaining peaceful life in the region and strengthening stability, unblocking transport communications and establishing economic ties, was confirmed.
Both sides confirmed their intention to maintain a close dialogue on this issue.