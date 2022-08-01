Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discuss settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.
According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, during the conversation the parties exchanged views on the security environment in the region.
The sides discussed issues related to the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Touching upon the settlement of humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, the sides underscored the need for the immediate release of Armenian POWs and other detainees.