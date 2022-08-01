Artsakh Defense Army reports provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross contact line

Artsakh Defense Army reports about provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross the border.
"On August 1, starting from 09:00, in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern direction of the border of the Republic of Artsakh Azerbaijani units resorted to provocations, making attempts to cross the line of contact, which were suppressed by forces of the Defense Army units.
No casualties were reported on the Armenian side.
The situation remains tense.
Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the statement of the Artsakh Defense Army said.