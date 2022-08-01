Macron and Zelenskiy discuss latest developments over Ukrainian war

Presidents of France and Ukraine Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed by phone the latest developments around the Ukrainian war.
According to the Elysee Palace, Macron said he would send a team of forensic experts to Ukraine. France will continue to provide support in this area by providing a mobile laboratory for DNA analysis.
Macron reaffirmed France's desire to continue to support the Ukrainian armed forces.
The presidents of the two countries agreed to continue joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation on a global scale.