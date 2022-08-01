Geghamyan: Tense situation in areas around Syunik and Gegharkunik

According to the information received, the situation in Artsakh is tense again, there are local battles. The situation is also tense in the areas adjacent to Syunik and Gegharkunik. The Artsakh Defense Army reports that since morning Azerbaijan has made several attempts to invade and occupy the rest of Artsakh. Syunik and Artsakh are targeted by Azerbaijan, as both Turkey and Azerbaijan have repeatedly stated directly and indirectly, turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan noted.
"This is serious and a prelude to the conquest of new territories from Armenia.
Don't be surprised that the authors of the vile lie "Fighting for Shushi continues" will also give Syunik to the Turks in order to retain power.
Unfortunately, the situation will only get worse and there is only one chance to save ourselves, to get rid of the de facto pro-Turkish government," Geghamyan wrote in Telegram.