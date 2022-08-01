News
Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

"The situation remains tense...

According to the information, the tension is in the following directions: the Nareshtar section leading to Mardakert, Gandzasar forests, as well as Yeghtsahogh section from the section below Shushi. The village of Yertsahogh is in the Yeghtsahogh community of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh," he noted.
