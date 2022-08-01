Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh

According to the information, tension is observed in the following directions: Nareshtar section leading to Mardakert, Gandzasar forests, as well as Yeghtsahogh section from the section below Shushi, lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan wrote on his Facebook page.
"The situation remains tense...
