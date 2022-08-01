Kolerov explains why no analogy can be drawn between Kosovo and Karabakh

I know that in Armenia they sometimes draw analogies between Kosovo and Karabakh. That is a mistake; there can be no analogies, the editor-in-chief of the Regnum news agency Modest Kolerov told NEWS.am.

"Since the 2000s, we in Russia have been fighting for the very wording of the Kosovo precedent in order to apply it to Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria," he said. This formula, as Kolerov reminded, was supported by President Putin in January 2007, directly referring to the Kosovo precedent. In the fight for Karabakh, Armenia previously used this rhetoric of the Kosovo precedent. Although in this case Armenia would act as Albania to Kosovo with respect to Karabakh, but this is already too complicated for political rhetoric. In this situation, Serbia's rights to Kosovo, outlined in the UN resolution, are, in his assessment, of a different nature.

"What is important here is that Kosovo as an independent state has already been recognized by half of the states in the world. There is a NATO contingent in Kosovo, Kosovo directly communicates with the European Union bodies, and even its official flag is decorated with the stars of the European Union. If Armenia wants to see Kosovo as a precedent for itself, it should abandon all senseless hopes. The main precedent of Kosovo is the transformation of Kosovo into a Euro-Atlantic bridgehead. They already recognize and turn a blind eye to the dismemberment of captured Serbs, including women and children, into organs. If the West gets involved, and there is no balance, it will be cynical. And nothing will stop him," he stressed.

He described as naïve the hopes that the rights of Karabakh Armenians will get additional protection and that Armenia will be able to protect itself and Karabakh when Yerevan changes its orientation from CSTO and EEU, when, as we see now, Armenia steps by leaps and bounds joins the European Union and thinks up a long-existing Minsk Group which Russia left. "The slow but harsh reaction of NATO to the Serbs' attempt to protect their Serbs is what the Kosovo precedent is all about. The Serbs politely tried to protect their Serbs on their UN territory, and they were kicked to death and capitulated. Do you want help from these NATO guys who have now defended the Kosovars, who are striking down the rights of the Serbs in Kosovo? This is naivety; there will be nothing," the editor-in-chief says.

He is sure that the European Union and NATO will not defend Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh, first of all, because NATO is represented by Turkey in the South Caucasus region. "I do not know what the Armenian authorities hope for. I can still raise some hopes that the Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh, and this will mark some kind of balance. But we have to be honest: the peacekeepers are there on a bird's-eye basis, the extension of the mandate is not guaranteed, the very formula of the mandate is not spelled out, not approved and not legitimized by Azerbaijan. Instead of shoving Karabakh under the Russian protectorate, the Armenian authorities are shoving themselves under the protectorate of the European Union. The price of this cramming, the price of this mandate is minus Karabakh. Nothing new will happen to the Armenian people of Karabakh, they will go to Russia, where they will be fine. But there will be no Karabakh without the Armenian people," he said.