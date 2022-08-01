Artsakh Defense Army: Information about fights does not correspond to reality

The information about the fighting in one or another part of Artsakh does not correspond to reality. There is still a certain tension on the line of contact, the press service of Artsakh Defense Ministry said.
"The leadership of the republic together with the command of the Defense Army and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation. Artsakh Defense Ministry urges media and individual users of social networks to follow only official news," the statement says.