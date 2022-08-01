Information Headquarters: As of 22:00, situation is relatively stable and under full control of Ministry of Defense

As of 22:00 the situation on the northern and north-western front lines of the Republic of Artsakh is relatively stable and continues to be under full control of the Defense Army, the Artsakh information headquarters told NEWS.am.
"The information disseminated by some users on social networks about the Armenian side's manpower and positional losses do not correspond to reality and the military servicemen continue to defend the territory entrusted to them.
The defense forces together with the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Artsakh are taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation.
We once again call on our compatriots to refrain from spreading unidentified information."
Today, starting from 09:00 a.m., in some sectors of the northern and north-western border zone of the Republic of Artsakh Azerbaijani units made an attempt to cross the line of contact which was stopped by the forces of the Defense Forces. No casualties on the Armenian side. The situation remains tense. Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.