Lebanon and Israel move closer to reaching a maritime border agreement

Bloomberg: Germany has 3 months to save itself from winter gas crisis

Judge Mkhitar Papoyan is elected chairman of Criminal Appeal Court

Europe is watching with concern war of words between US and China over Taiwan

Blinken: Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan will be entirely her decision

Defense Ministry reports on Azerbaijani provocation 12 hours after incident, it leads to lies and panic

Information Headquarters: As of 22:00, situation is relatively stable and under full control of Ministry of Defense

Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk to join Russia: Kolerov urges Armenia not to cheat

German Foreign Ministry comments on calls to suspend issuance of Schengen visas to Russians

Artsakh Defense Army: Information about fights does not correspond to reality

Kuwait announces formation of new government

Kolerov explains why no analogy can be drawn between Kosovo and Karabakh

Artsakh Foreign Minister: Everything is under control of our armed forces

New Zealand opens to all tourists

Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on tense situation on borders of Syunik and Gegharkunik

Robert Hayrapetyan: Tension in areas leading to Nareshtar and Gandzasar forests and in direction of Yeghtsahogh

Two planes of Turkish Air Force stationed in Kyiv to return to their permanent bases soon

Geghamyan: Tense situation in areas around Syunik and Gegharkunik

Macron and Zelenskiy discuss latest developments over Ukrainian war

Artsakh Defense Army reports provocations from Azerbaijan and attempts to cross contact line

Mine found in Yerevan

Joe Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

Spanish PM: Western Balkans are an integral part of EU

Iranian Foreign Ministry considers dialogue the best way to solve Iraq's problems

Ararat Mirzoyan and Karen Donfried discuss settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian MFA: New round of talks on nuclear deal may take place in near future

Yerevan and Moscow discuss current situation in Europe, including relations with EU and NATO

President of Artsakh calls meeting with representatives of power structures

Consultations between Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia held in Yerevan

Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed

EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid

Oleksii Reznikov: Ukraine receives four HIMARS reactive artillery systems

Russia wants to ban adoption by citizens of unfriendly countries

Media: Citizens in trucks block road in Armenia, Pashinyan intervenes

CNN: Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite warnings from Biden administration

Chairman of ANC - Netherlands: My rights have been flagrantly violated

European Commission calls for lifting of measures hindering freedom of movement in Kosovo

Iranian Intelligence Ministry announces detention of members of Baha'i group linked to Israel

1,434 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia past one week

Currency rates in Armenia

Double standards in business: British ambassador boasts of cooperation with Azerbaijan

The Pope will visit Kazakhstan

Armenian president congratulates his Swiss counterpart on country's national holiday

Saudi Arabia's economy grows at record high thanks to oil

China's Foreign Ministry warns US about consequences of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

MoD: Armenian peacekeepers continues to carry out its mission in Kosovo

Myanmar authorities extend state of emergency in country for six months

Tashkent to host Uzbekistan - Azerbaijan - Turkey dialogue

Azerbaijan: Safarov brothers hack their own uncle to death with ax

UN welcomes departure of 1st vessel with grain from Odessa port

Armenia opens 5 cases against 12 persons on facts of treason and spying

Ardshinbank offers a new type of loan for small and medium enterprises

Turkish defense minister says first ship with grain leaves Odessa port

Gold prices are falling

World oil prices fall by 1%

China fires hypersonic missile 120km off Taiwan coast

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore

Kosovo postpones procedure for banning Serbian documents until September 1

US airline loses passenger's luggage worth over $70,000

King of Morocco expresses readiness to restore ties with Algeria

Iran ready to provide Lebanon with fuel

Lufthansa pilots plan to go on strike

Wildfires rage in California and Montana: evacuation announced

Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos dies

French expert: Sanctions on Russia are suicide for Europe

NASA chief criticizes China for refusing to share details of its rocket launch

German, Hungarian and Italian fighters to be engaged in air patrols of Baltic region

President of Sri Lanka calls on all parliamentary forces to unite and save country from economic crisis

Artsakh Defense Ministry: No ceasefire violated by our side

Nancy Pelosi skips mentioning Taiwan in her Indo-Pacific travel list

More than 30 people burned alive in Madagascar

Over 80,000 affected by floods in China

Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation

ProPublica: US lawmakers demand federal control over Turkish drones

Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest developments on Iranian nuclear deal

Searches carried out in homes of police officers suspected of extremism in Frankfurt

Blinken discusses Iran and killing of Palestinian journalist with Israeli Defense Minister

Mehr: Two Iranian border guards were killed on the border

US Navy commissions newest landing helicopter dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale

Sri Lanka President announces postponement of reaching agreement with IMF

AP: Biden no longer shy about mentioning Trump's name

Blinken tells Ukrainian FM about phone talk with Lavrov

Armenian Defense Ministry refutes another disinformation of Azerbaijan

NYT: Blinken resists attempts to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism

Czech Republic national park is on fire

Switzerland threatens China with sanctions if it invades Taiwan

RPA: Serzh Sargsyan's nephew released

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran on spying charges

Hungary decides to narrow circle of persons entitled to receive fuel at fixed prices

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr supporters hold indefinite sit-in outside Iraq parliament

Russia’s Gazprom halts natural gas supplies to Latvia

Armenia announces need to increase annual amount of trade with Iran to $1bn

UN relaxes arms embargo on Central African Republic

US Congressional Republicans preparing ‘lend-lease’ law to transfer arms to Taiwan

Iran national, 36, charged with domestic violence is found at Armenia border checkpoint

Georgia observes day of mourning in memory of helicopter crash victims

President: Armenia highly values friendly relations with Morocco

Pope Francis on his health: I could step down—but not yet

Driver dies on the spot after his car crashes into 2 trucks in Armenia’s Ararat Province

Armenia army General Staff new chief conducts inspections at military units