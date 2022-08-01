Defense Ministry reports on Azerbaijani provocation 12 hours after incident, it leads to lies and panic

MP Tigran Abrahamyan from the "I Have Honor" faction of the National Assembly made a Facebook post that reads:
"To the Commander of the Defense Army,
In order to prevent inaccurate information, fraud, panic and information security problems, it is necessary to provide OPERATIVE, OBJECTIVE information.
According to the Defense Army report, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocations from 09:00 am, but the Defense Army officially reported it 12 hours after the incident.
I understand all the factual peculiarities, subtleties, seemingly deadlocked situations, but in modern conditions to act on such cases with 12-hour "operationalism" leads to falsifications, exaggerations, panic, etc.
Spend your energy not on pointless and leading nowhere appeals/calls, but simply on providing the necessary information service in a crisis situation.
And finally, do not give in to the political tricks of the RA authorities and do not become a victim of their behind-the-scenes persuasion.
Fulfill the sacred mission of protecting Artsakh and the people of Artsakh.
Today, starting from 09:00 a.m., in some parts of the north and north-west border zone of the Republic of Artsakh Azerbaijani units made an attempt to cross the line of contact, which were stopped by the forces of the Defense Army units. No casualties on the Armenian side. The situation remains tense. Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of Russian peacekeeping forces.